'Stardew Valley' Developer Shares Progress On Multiplayer Mode

The developer behind the hit farming simulation role-playing game "Stardew Valley" recently gave updates about the game's upcoming multiplayer mode. Along with the assurance that the feature is coming along just fine, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone also posted an image of the game.

Just a month ago, some modders were able to create a mod that enabled players of the farming sim to enjoy the game in multiplayer. It was not long after the game's developer himself announced that multiplayer will indeed be coming to the game. A few weeks on and ConcernedApe shares his progress.

"Testing multiplayer... it's coming along great! @tccoxon is doing fantastic work. I'm really excited, this is already really fun and it's only going to get better before release. Check out my log cabin," he posted on his Twitter along with a screenshot of the game.

ConcernedApe is currently working with fellow game developer Tom Coxon (Milk for Dead Hamsters) to implement multiplayer into "Stardew Valley." The new mode will allow players to coexist on a farm, building cabins and growing crops together.

A chat function will also be incorporated in multiplayer which was indicated by the line of text on the bottom left of the screenshot. The feature is expected to be launched in early 2018 with the Nintendo Switch being the first platform to receive the update.

Recently, some fans discovered a nifty bug that allows players to create resources using their name. The neat trick involved users using codes that indicate a specific type of resource instead of naming their characters with "normal" names which resulted in resources being added to their inventory every time their character was mentioned in the game.

ConcernedApe quickly caught on to the trick but instead of patching it out, he announced that he decided to keep it in the game. According to him, the trick was certainly not game-breaking and was kind of amusing.

"Stardew Valley" is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Mac.