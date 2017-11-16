'Stardew Valley' Included In Humble Care Package Bundle For Natural Disaster Relief

Chucklefish/ConcernedApe Promotional image for "Stardew Valley."

Looking to help a worthy cause but also get something in return? Good news because Humble Bundle has announced the Humble Care Package Bundle which features 27 awesome games for a fraction of the price and the best part? All proceeds will go to relief efforts hit by natural disasters.

These past few months, natural disasters have overtaken many communities all over the world. Hurricanes in the Caribbean and in Texas, wildfires in California, earthquakes in Mexico, events that left communities devastated.

This is why Humble Bundle has partnered with game developers and publishers in order to raise funds for the affected areas. The bundle can be purchased from the Humble Bundle website and features over $385 worth of games for just $30. The promo will run from now until Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

The makers of games such as "Darkest Dungeon," "Stardew Valley," "Move or Die," "Minecraft: Story Mode," "Stronghold: Legends" and more have agreed to reward those who donate at least $30 with their games. The games will come with a redeemable Steam key which can also be gifted if donors already have the game in their libraries.

The funds raised will then be split between the following charities: Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). In addition to the proceeds from donations, Humble Bundle also pledged to match all contributions up to $300,000. As of writing, over 27,000 bundles have been sold with donations totaling $837,459.

There is currently no limit to the amount donated which means donors can contribute more than the $30 needed to unlock the games. After all, it's all for a good cause and most will probably enjoy their game knowing that they also helped in giving hope to the people who need it the most.