'Stardew Valley' News: Game Could Be the First to Feature Video Recording on Switch; Multiplayer Enhancement on Its Way

Facebook/StardewValley "Stardew Valley" will soon have a multiplayer function on Nintendo Switch.

"Stardew Valley" has submitted a patch that allows video recording in the game. Meanwhile, the game's developer teases that the upcoming multiplayer feature is well on its way.

Nintendo Switch now has a feature where players can record videos of their games for at a maximum of 30 seconds. However, the video-recording feature is limited only to a handful of first-party releases.

But with the recent patch submitted to Nintendo for "Stardew Valley," the indie farming simulation role-playing game could be the first third-party game on Switch to have video-capture features, Destructoid confirmed.

Once the patch gets approved, players of "Stardew Valley" will be able to record moments that they would like to share with others.

Aside from the video-recording feature, the upcoming patch includes sleep crash fixes, enhanced saving speed, and sound and user interface improvements.

Meanwhile, "Stardew Valley" developer ConcernedApe announced on Twitter that they have been testing the multiplayer feature and "it's coming along great!"

ConcernedApe also commended game developer Tom Coxon, whom they are working with to implement the multiplayer feature in "Stardew Valley."

"@tccoxon is doing fantastic work. I'm really excited, this is already really fun and it's only going to get better before release. Check out my log cabin," the post continues, along with a screen cap of the game.

With a multiplayer feature in "Stardew Valley," players will be able to reside in one farm and work on their crops together, IGN reports.

The screenshot photo also shows a chat function located at the bottom left, confirming that players will be able to talk freely within the game while coexisting in one farm.

The multiplayer feature is anticipated to come in "Stardew Valley" in 2018 on the Nintendo Switch console first.

"Stardew Valley" is available now on Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.