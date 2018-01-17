Stardew Valley official website A multiplayer component is expected to be added to 'Stardew Valley' sometime soon

An important and feature-rich update is expected to be released for "Stardew Valley" sometime soon, with its main offering being a new multiplayer component.

The exact date for when this feature may be released has not been provided at this point in time, but some recent updates from creator Eric Barone hint that it may be ready soon.

Over on Twitter, Barone, who goes by the username "@ConcernedApe," shared a screenshot showing a LAN party featuring the game. He added that the underlying network code for the multiplayer functionality was "solid" and that the experience was proving to be quite enjoyable.

Barone also confirmed that the multiplayer feature would work either via LAN or online, which would give players options when it comes to how they want to experience the game.

Barone also shared that players who want to enjoy a multiplayer session together with their friends can simply invite them as guests on an existing save as opposed to waiting for them to get started with their own playthroughs.

Players will also be able to marry one another once the multiplayer update has been released for "Stardew Valley."

The exact release date for the multiplayer update remains unknown at this time, though Barone is now focusing mainly on completing this feature.

It was also revealed in a post on the game's official website that the multiplayer update may go into beta testing sometime early this year.

Considering that a beta for the multiplayer feature may go live soon and that Barone is also fully focusing on its development, that could mean that this addition will be released sooner rather than later.

Additional features are expected to be released along with the multiplayer update, so players can look forward to seeing those inside the game soon as well.

More news about "Stardew Valley's" multiplayer update should be made available in the near future.