'Stardew Valley' News: Multiplayer Enters Quality Assurance Phase, Expect to Be Released Soon

ConcernedApe People will soon be able to create a farm with their friends.

The long-anticipated multiplayer mode for "Stardew Valley" is just around the corner as Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone writes that the upcoming patch has entered the quality assurance (QA) phase. Once that is done, it should be just about ready for the public.

"Stardew Valley multiplayer is in QA and bugs are being fixed at a very good pace!" Barone wrote in a tweet yesterday.

While not the most in-depth statement regarding the status of the update, it should be noted that Barone previously stated that, once QA is done for multiplayer and all the other new features to come with the patch, it will be ready for a public beta.

"When [QA] is finished, the update should be ready for a public beta," Barone mentioned before.

Barone's tweet regarding the status of the multiplayer quickly turned into an impromptu question and answer session with various people asking for more details regarding how multiplayer will work.

In terms of joining or creating sessions, Barone says that players will be able to "open" a pre-existing farm to multiplayer whenever they want. Those joining the session will have to create a new character, while the one hosting can continue to use their own.

When some friskier fans asked if marriage between players was possible, Barone answered that players are free to marry each other regardless of gender, similar to how marriage with non-player characters work in the base game.

He also assuages the worries of anyone that is not interested in the multiplayer by saying that a lot of single-player content will come with the update as well.

"The new update includes new single player stuff as well!" he wrote. "Multiplayer is kind of just a layer on top of the existing single player game, all game content is the same."

One of the new single-player features is the ability to put hats on horses. Silly? Maybe. Adorable? Yes.

"Stardew Valley" is available now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. A PlayStation Vita port is expected to launch later this year as well.