'Stardew Valley' Switch Update: Adds Support For Video Capturing, Bug Fixes, and More

Stardew Valley official website Featured is a promotional image for "Stardew Valley."

The Nintendo Switch version of the hit role-playing farming sim "Stardew Valley" received a major update this week. Patch 1.2.36 addresses the game's crashing issues as well as adds support for video capturing on the hybrid console.

The official patch notes contain a list of all the fixes and tweaks found in the update. Most notable is the improvement in save times, crashing, audio glitches, and the lack of vibration during the handheld mode.

Players that have been experiencing these bugs will inevitably find the update a godsend especially after excessive save times and random crashes had plagued the Switch port since launch. Not that it affected the positive reception the game received of course.

In addition to bug fixes, "Stardew Valley" players will now also be able to capture video by holding the capture button during gameplay. The feature will be limited to 30 seconds of footage which can then be uploaded to Facebook and Twitter. While there are reports that the limit will be increased sometime in the future, Nintendo has yet to confirm them.

While patch 1.2.36 did address some bugs, there are a few that still remains. One of these is the item creation bug that ConcernedApe confirmed, will not be a patch out of the game because he thinks it's not "gamebreaking" and actually quite interesting.

The developers are working constantly to implement other features to the game such as the highly anticipated multiplayer mode. Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently teased the multiplayer mode's project with a post on Twitter which revealed that the mode will also player chat support.

Testing multiplayer... it's coming along great! @tccoxon is doing fantastic work. I'm really excited, this is already really fun and it's only going to get better before release. Check out my log cabin pic.twitter.com/f4YlHL3fCx — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 8, 2017

The multiplayer update is slated to arrive first for the game's Switch version although Chucklefish has yet to announce exactly when. It is expected to arrive in early 2018 after which, it will make its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions.

"Stardew Valley" is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC, Linux, and Mac.