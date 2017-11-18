'StartUp' Picked Up for Third Season by Crackle

(Photo: Facebook/StartUpCrackle) Crackle's tech drama "StartUp" officially returns for season 3.

Crackle has ordered a ten-episode third installment from the tech drama, according to reports. Further details about the upcoming season are still being kept under wraps. News of the renewal does not come as a surprise, since the hourlong program's second season is currently dominating the streaming network. It's also worth noting that "StartUp" has been an international hit and widely popular among fans in over 50 countries.

Season 2 took the storyline beyond the realm of cryptocurrency and explored the digital black market through a darknet prototype also known as Araknet. Cast members in the show include Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy") and Adam Brody ("The League"), who also served as producers on the series, as well as Addison Timlin ("Californication"), Edi Gathegi ("Into the Badlands") and Martin Freeman ("Sherlock").

"We are excited to open the writers room and partner with Crackle for Season 3 of 'StartUp,'" said creator Ben Ketai, who is also an executive producer, director and writer on the show. "This past season was exciting, with nods to relevant and timely topics like corporatization of the Internet, Bitcoin and the darknet that made for some great storytelling."

He added, "We will take that narrative even further in this next chapter and look forward to bringing the 'StartUp' family back together again in the new year."

"StartUp" is part of Crackle's original series lineup that also features the Bryan Cranston animated series "SuperMansion," the "Snatch" TV adaptation, "Chosen," "Sports Jeopardy!" and "The Art of More."

Jerry Seinfeld's popular "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" initially debuted on Crackle as well. However, it moved to Netflix as part of a major deal between the network and Seinfeld that also includes stand-up specials from the actor, the first of which was released in September.

The third season of "StartUp" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 on Crackle.