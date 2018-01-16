'StartUp' Season 3 News: Mira Sorvino Lands Guest Starring Role

(Photo: Facebook/StartUpCrackle) Crackle's tech drama "StartUp" officially returns for season 3.

The stellar cast for "StartUp" season 3 continues to expand.

Mira Sorvino is officially on board the Crackle series, according to reports. News of the casting was first announced by Crackle on Monday during the network's panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been tapped to play Rebecca Stroud, a National Security Agency (NSA) agent who has been enlisted to further probe into ArakNet. She will do everything it takes to create a partnership between ArakNet and the government.

Sorvino joins the show's original cast members Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero and Addison Timlin. The 10-episode installment is currently filming for season 3 in Puerto Rico.

Aside from being an actress, Sorvino is a Harvard graduate and an official ambassador for the United Nations on Human Trafficking. She has appeared on multiple films throughout her career, including "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion," "Summer of Sam," "Reservation Road," "Mighty Aphrodite," "Exposed" and "Quiz Show."

Sorvino made headlines last year when she joined several women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. At the time, filmmaker Peter Jackson said Weinstein once called Sorvino and Ashley Judd as a "nightmare to work with."

"Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying," Sorvino tweeted in response to Jackson's statement. "There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

Season 1 of "StartUp" focused on the world of cryptocurrency and the issues that surround it. In season 2, the program explored the cost of ambition, following three unlikely friends as they went out of their way just to get back what they believe is theirs. When season 3 picks up this year, that same trio will be fighting for power as they deal with what might be the most dangerous organization of all — the U.S. Government.

"StartUp" season 3 is expected to premiere in Sept. 2018 on Crackle.