State Farm, Autotrader Leave 'Full Frontal' After Samantha Bee's Remark

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" has started losing key advertisers, following a remark by its host aimed at Ivanka Trump. On the Wednesday, May 30, episode of the show, Bee went off on the U.S. president's daughter that included a vulgar slur.

Bee's tirade on the show started as part of a commentary on the picture Ivanka Trump posted, showing her and her 2-year-old son. This photo gained controversy, with critics lashing out at Trump for posting it at the time that there's a raging issue regarding illegal immigrant children being separated from their parents.

Wikimedia Commons / Neil Grabowsky / Montclair Film Advertisers of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" have started to pull their sponsorship of the show after the host called Ivanka Trump an offensive name.

At one point, Bee called the adviser to the president a "feckless c**t" before advising her to put on "something tight and low-cut" to get president Trump to "f**king stop it," as quoted by the Washington Examiner.

It was a display on television that did not sit well with at least two sponsors of the program, including Autotrader and State Farm. The two companies have already suspended their advertising on the program from Thursday, May 31.

AutoTrader also took to social media to explain their decision, calling Bee's comments "offensive."

"The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," Autotrader wrote on Twitter.

Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Samantha Bee has subsequently apologized to Ivanka Trump as well as viewers of the show for the "inapporriate and inexcusable" remark she said that sparked the recent controversy.

Likewise, State Farm has also issued a similar statement to The Wrap about their withdrawal from "Full Frontal."

"We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements. We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values," a State Farm statement said.

Samantha Bee has since apologized to Ivanka Trump on Thursday for her statements, but not before facing backlash from the White House and elsewhere. In the comment by the White House, press secretary called her comments "disgusting" and "not fit for broadcast," before calling on Time Warner and TBS to do something about such displays of "explicit profanity," especially one aimed at a female administration member.

Bee also included the viewers in her apology, saying she would like to apologize for using an expletive on "Full Frontal," admitting that her own comments at the time were "inappropriate and inexcusable."

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," Bee added.

TBS, likewise, has issued an apology and agreed with Samantha Bee's action. "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it," TBS said.