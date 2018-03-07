'State of Decay 2' Announces Release On May 22

Youtube/Xbox After the release of the "State of Decay 2" trailer mid-last year, the game will finally be released on May 22.

Microsoft exclusive "State of Decay 2" will finally be released on May 22. The game will be launched for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

The game will reportedly sell cheaper than usual, with the standard version out for only $30 and the "Ultimate Edition" for $50. Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Games Marketing at Microsoft, wrote in a statement that this lower price is a result of the "State of Decay 2" developers to build a community within the players.

The "Ultimate Edition" will be out on May 18, four days earlier than the standard version. It will also include a copy of "State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition" for Xbox One, an "Independence Pack" and a "Daybreak Pack" as future downloadable content (DLC).

"We believe State of Decay 2 accomplishes this goal by immersing fans in the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, and we want to give more players the opportunity to join in and experience this unique game," Greenberg said, according to the Xbox Wire.

The "State of Decay" is a third-person zombie survival horror video game developed by Undead Labs and published by Microsoft Studios for Xbox Live Arcade and Microsoft Windows. The first version of the game, which was for the Xbox Live Arcade, was released in 2013 on June 5. The PC version was released on Nov. 5.

According to Xbox Wire, "State of Decay 2" incorporated the features fans loved about the original "State of Decay" game while adding new features. The unique survivor characters remain in the game, but the options to manage the community were further expanded in the sequel. A cross-platform co-op, which allows four players to survive together, was added as well.

The "State of Decay 2" can now be pre-ordered from any retailer's sites or at the Microsoft Store. Limited pre-order items are also available for gamers who pre-order until May 21.