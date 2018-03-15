'State of Decay 2' News: Collector's Edition to Include Physical Goodies

Facebook/UndeadLabs A screenshot from the video game "State of Decay 2."

Video game developer Undead Labs has revealed what other perks will be bundled in the Collector's edition pack of the upcoming zombie survival title, "State of Decay 2." The news comes just one week after the developers announced the official release date of the highly-anticipated game.

Details about the Collector's edition was revealed through Xbox Wire. The "State of Decay 2 Collector's Edition" will include a lot of physical items that fans of the game will surely love. The pack is priced at $69.99 and will include an elaborate zombie mask made from latex material, a 4 GB USB drive that is made to look like a severed thumb, and a SteelBook case with the video game cover art.

Additionally, the Collector's pack also includes a SteelBook stand in the form of a human brain as well as "State of Decay" iron patch. As expected, the Collector's edition was created to satisfy the needs of post-apocalyptic zombie survival fans out there — but, it is notable to mention that the physical copy of the game is not included in the pack.

This means that on top of spending $69.99 for the "State of Decay 2 Collector's Edition," fans will have to shell out more money to be able to actually play the game. Fortunately, given that the upcoming title costs less than what a normal triple A title would, this may not be a problem for aspiring players.

"State of Decay 2" is now available for pre-order and comes in two forms — the standard edition and the ultimate edition. The standard edition is priced at $30, and grants players access to the base game. Meanwhile, the ultimate edition will allow players to gain access to the Daybreak downloadable content, which has exclusive maps and more game modes.

The Independence pack provides players with patriotically themed vehicles, weapons, and other gear to outfit their survivors with.

"State of Decay 2" is scheduled to be released on May 22 for PC and Xbox One.