Reuters/ Mike Blake Founder of the Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein during the 89th Academy Awards in 2017

The State of New York has filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company for failing to save staff from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein sexually abused females working for the company and threatened to kill some staff members.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed the lawsuit last Sunday against the company and its co-founders Harvey and Robert Weinstein. The lawsuit said executives of the company were not able to save and protect Weinstein's victims for many years. Weinstein himself has not commented on the lawsuit so far, but one of his lawyers is asking for fair and thorough investigation.

The Weinstein Company's board released a statement to Deadline saying the allegations are "inaccurate." The board wrote, "Many of the allegations relating to the board are inaccurate and the board looks forward to bringing the facts to light as part of its ongoing commitment to resolve this difficult situation in the most appropriate way."

The documents included a lot of heinous acts committed by the company just to keep up with Weinstein's immoral demands. It was detailed in the suit that Weinstein uttered verbal threats toward his employees of killing them and their family as well. The alleged perpetrator also hired women just to accompany him to events and then attend to his sexual needs, according to the suit. The company is facing accusations for turning a blind eye from all the complaints filed against Weinstein, allowing him to commit illegal acts repeatedly.

The downfall of Weinstein continues to take its toll on his credibility and to the company he founded. The female revolution in Hollywood, on the other hand, generated a strong momentum in pursuing civil rights for women. The Time's Up movement is still growing with more and more people from all over the globe showing their support and donating every day.