'Station 19' News: Lead Character Debuts in 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Episode

Aside from the much-awaited Olivia Pope/Annalise Keating crossover, Shondaland fans are also looking forward for the explosive crossover episode on "Grey's Anatomy" to introduce an important character for its spinoff "Station 19."

Reports revealed that Jaina Lee Ortiz will appear on the next "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me" to debut her character, firefighter Andy Herrera. The episode is slated to air on Thursday, March 1.

Variety revealed that the episode will feature former Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital resident surgeon Ben Warren (Jason George) and Andy drop by the hospital after they managed to rescue two boys from a house fire.

While the boys were both injured, one of them seemed to need a more immediate response. This will reportedly put Andy's lifesaving skills to a test. "Showrunner Stacy McKee, who also wrote the crossover episode, told the reporters in January during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that there is a big possibility of continuous crossovers between Grey's Anatomy and the upcoming spinoff.

"The world takes place in Seattle the same place that 'Grey's' does, so there's a lot of potential for cross-pollination," she stated. "We hope that comes to fruition."

The new spinoff will also star Grey Damon as Lieutenant Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Vic Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Seattle PD police officer Ryan Tenner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, as well as Miguel Sandoval as Station 19 captain and Andy's father Pruitt Herrera.

Meanwhile, the premiere episode of "Station 19" will be aired on Thursday, March 22. Based on the trailer for the episode, "Grey's Anatomy" lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will have an interaction with Andy when the latter spends time in the hospital once again. This time, she will wait for updates on her father's health condition.