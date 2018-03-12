'Station 19' Season 1 Cast News: Brenda Song Snags Mystery Role For Multi-Episode Arc

Facebook/Station19ABC Promotional image for 'Station 19'

The upcoming series, "Station 19," has added a familiar Disney face to the cast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Brenda Song has been tapped for a multi-episode arc on the new ABC series. Nothing is known about the character she is playing, except for the fact that viewers will first be introduced to her in the second half of the two-hour premiere episode.

Song is known for her work with Disney, starring in shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "The Suite Life on Deck." This is also not her first time working on a Shondaland series, as she previously recurred on "Scandal."

The upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off series focuses on the professional and personal lives of firefighters at the Seattle Fire Station 19. The series has a large main cast consisting of Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval.

According to series creator Stacy McKee, the show will not be afraid to get political so long as it makes sense for the characters and the storyline.

"If there is a story that happens to tap into what we're dealing with politically right now, then of course we'll tell the story. We're not going to shy away from that," she told Variety's "Remote Controlled" podcast. "But that has to be grounded and appropriate for those characters and what they're going through."

A sneak peek into the premiere episode of the series was recently released. It features Maya (Savre) with some of her fellow firefighters in a house full of smoke. Maya discovers that one of theirs is down, and the three try to get him out of the room just in time before an explosion occurs.

They manage to get to another room, but time is ticking, and they have to find a way out soon or else die in another explosion, all the while trying to save the life of their captain (Sandoval), who does not have a pulse.

"Station 19" season 1 premieres Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.