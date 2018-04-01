'Station 19' Spoilers: Andy and Jack Argue Over Station's Budget

Facebook/Station19ABC Firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) in 'Station 19'

Expect to see more conflicts when "Station 19" returns for episode 4.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Reignited," Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) will find themselves at odds with each other regarding the way they run the fire station.

The secret lovers were assigned by Andy's father, the station's captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), to be the acting captains after he encountered a health scare in the middle of the job. But it seemed like they will have a different conflict since they both aspire to lead the team.

Ortiz shared in an interview that she is excited to see her character come up with wrong decisions as the station's co-captain. "I'm really excited to see Andy fail," Ortiz said in an interview with Refinery29 early this month. "She's not perfect, she's flawed. No one is perfect. If it's not messy, it's not worth watching," she added.

This might be a common theme with the other lead characters in Shondaland's critically acclaimed series, including Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) from "Grey's Anatomy," Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) from "How To Get Away With Murder," and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) from "Scandal."

The synopsis also mentioned that the co-captains will argue about how they spend the funds at the station. While the details about the spending issues were not mentioned in the episode synopsis, it can be assumed that they will disagree about which equipment that they will purchase for the station or if they will include a salary raise in their budget.

This could also affect their personal relationship since the two firefighters were trying to hide their office romance. Could this be the end of their romantic feelings for each other?

But while the station's co-captains argue with each other, the team will have to respond to a structure fire that will consume a new bed-and-breakfast establishment in the city. On the other hand, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) will receive a call from Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza) after he learned that her brother is in some kind of trouble.

This means that fans will finally get to learn more about the other characters of the "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff.

Aside from the characters mentioned, the series also includes former Grey Sloam Memorial Hospital surgery resident and Miranda Bailey's (Chanda Wilson) husband Ben Warren (Jason George), the young firefighter Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), firefighter Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), and the charming firefighter named Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

The episode will also feature guest stars including Marla Gibbs as Edith and Sterling Sulieman as Grant.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the previous installment of "Station 19" improved in the ratings game after topping NBC's "Chicago Fire" with the average of 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers during the Thursday's 10 p.m. timeslot.

The ratings could have been affected by the numbers of "Grey's Anatomy," which had 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. This means that the spinoff series had a slight improvement compared to its two-hour premiere when it was defeated by the similarly themed "Chicago Fire."

ABC will air the next episode of "Station" 19 on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EST.