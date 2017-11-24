Steam Autumn Sale Now Live

Facebook/Steam Steam offers thousands of games for the PC, from Action to Indie and everything in-between.

Get those wallets topped up because it's sale time! The Steam Autumn Sale is now live and Valve is slashing PC game prices over Black Friday weekend with big name titles on the cheap.

The sale packs the usual heavy-percentage discounts on almost 5,000 titles just in time for Black Friday. These range from obscure indie games to some of the biggest franchises in PC gaming.

Top deals include "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" available for 40 percent off the original price at $35.99. There's also the infamous "Dark Souls 3" which is priced at $23.99, a whopping 60 percent discount. 2014 space adventure Elite: Dangerous is also available for $13.49 or 55 percent off its original price while horror title "The Evil Within 2" is also at half price at $29.99.

Game publishers are also offering full franchises at bargain prices. Bethesda Softworks is offering discounts between 50 and 75 percent on the Fallout series highlighted by the Fallout Classic Collection (composed of the first two PC games, plus Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel), Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate (the 2010 game and all of its DLC) and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, all of which are available for $9.99 each.

The Steam Autumn Sale will also see the return of The Steam Awards. Steam community members will be able to nominate games for 31 creatively worded honors, ranging from The "Defies Description" Award to The "Even Better Than I Expected" Award.

Steam users can go to the store page for any game — not just titles released in 2017 – nominate it for an award. Users will also receive a Steam badge for completing tasks based nominations. Nominations will be open until Nov. 28 giving users plenty of time to vote for their favorite games.

The Steam Autumn Sale will last until Tuesday, Nov. 28 10:00 PST with the winners of the Steam Awards to be announced next month.