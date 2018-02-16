Steam Lunar New Year Sales and Deals: Top Titles Offered With Discounts up to 90 Percent Off

It's the Year of the Dog this 2018, and Valve is celebrating by bringing back its annual Lunar New Year Sale on Steam, its games distribution platform for the PC. Starting Thursday, Feb. 15, participating titles in the Steam Marketplace could go for as cheap as 75 percent or more of their usual retail price.

Valve is bringing "Thousands of Games" for big discounts this Year of the Dog, as the company announced on the special event page they've put up just for the occasion. Valve and Steam, one of the biggest PC games marketplace online today, may have started celebrating a bit early when the sale event launched on Thursday, Feb. 15, as Polygon pointed out.

Steam offers thousands of games for the PC, from Action to Indie and everything in-between.

That's a good thing for Steam users, overall, since the event is wrapping up as early as Monday, Feb. 19, making this year's Lunar New Year sale something of an extended weekend promo for the games distribution platform.

While the front page of the sales page says that it features "Today's Highlighted Deals," the top entries would actually change with every visit. The page would at times highlight favorites including "NBA 2K18," which is now 35 percent off, as well as "Nioh" which now goes for 30 percent less.

"Undertale," meanwhile, is offered at a better deal at half-price off. "Watch Dogs 2" comes in the Lunar New Year sale with an even bigger price cut, though, at 66 percent.

Few offers can bear some of the biggest discounts offered by "Left 4 Dead 2," which is now offered with a whopping 90 percent off, as well as the "Divinity Series" which can go to have 10 to 90 percent off its original price depending on the edition a player is getting.

A few games that have made waves just last year made it into the list as well, including "Cuphead" and "The Evil Within 2." Steam is also highlighting their "new and improved" Wishlist feature, which will be a great help in bookmarking the offers in the Lunar New Year promo going on this weekend.