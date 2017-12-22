Steam News: 'Dark Souls III,' 'The Evil Within 2' Headline Winter Sale 2017

FromSoftware via Steam Promo image for 'Dark Souls III'

Steam's Winter Sale 2017 is now live, and it features popular games like "The Evil Within 2," "Dark Souls III" and more.

One of the largest distributors of PC games, Steam, launched its much-awaited Winter Sale on Thursday. Players will only have a couple of weeks to browse through the list of discounted games.

Steam now offers "Dark Souls III" in a head-turning discount of 75 percent. This means players can now purchase its base game for only $14.99.

Under the Winter Sale 2017, Steam also offers a good deal on the game's Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass that lets players access a number of post-launch downloadable contents (DLCs) for only $38.24, after a 55 percent discount.

For players who prefer to purchase the base game of "Dark Souls III" with a Steam Controller, they can also enjoy a 59 percent discount, which brings down the price to $44.98 for the entire bundle.

Meanwhile, Steam also included more recently released games in its Winter Sale lineup, such as Bethesda's "The Evil Within 2" and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" for half their original price, $29.99.

As for "Wolfenstein 2," Steam also offered a discount on its Deluxe Edition that includes the game's Season Pass for only $39.99.

Another valuable purchase from the Steam Winter Sales is the first-person shooter video game "Prey" that is currently discounted by 50 percent or priced $19.99.

The popular open world game released last October, "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" gets a 30 percent price cut on all its purchase editions. The base game is currently priced $41.99 while its Silver and Gold Editions are for sale for only $55.99 and $69.99, respectively.

"Shadow of War's" Silver Edition includes the "Slaughter Tribe" and "Outlaw Tribe" expansions. Meanwhile, Gold Edition adds "The Blade of Galadriel" and "The Desolation of Mordor" DLCs to the mix.

Gamers can now head to Steam's official store to check all of the discounted games. The Steam Winter Sale offers will be available until Thursday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. EST.