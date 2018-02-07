Image & Forms A screenshot from "SteamWorld Dig 2."

The physical copy of "SteamWorld Dig 2" is finally arriving at the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this Spring.

While the indie game "SteamWorld Dig 2" had its digital release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC last year, it won't be long for avid fans of the game to get hold of the game's physical copy. After all, despite the lack of a specific release date, the release of "SteamWorld Dig 2's" physical copy for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 is already slated for a Spring release in Northern America and Europe, at least.

According to reports, Image and Form, developer of "SteamWorld Dig 2," has partnered with publisher Rising Star Games for the release of the physical copies of the game to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. After all, many fans of the indie game has clamored for a physical copy of "SteamWorld Dig 2."

As if a release of a physical copy were not enough to excite the fans of the game, it has also been revealed that every purchase will also come with a double-sided poster along with other exclusive items related to the game.

"This latest SteamWorld adventure is a milestone, and we're naturally very proud of it. Many fans are now asking for a physical release, so it makes me very happy to be able to partner up with Rising Star Games for a boxed version. We're also excited that additional exclusive items will be included as well!" goes the statement released by Image & Form's CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsso.

"SteamWorld Dig 2" had its digital release in September last year and easily won the heart of the gamers. According to IGN, while the game sequel retains the original's addictive resource-gathering gameplay, there is definitely more to it, thanks to the game's ability to combine a heavy mix of exploration, combat, platforming, and puzzle solving. The publication also opines that, because of the game's expansive set of abilities and mod, players have plenty variety of riveting gameplay.