'Steamworld Dig 2' Physical Release Coming in Spring 2018 for Switch, PS4

"Steamworld Dig 2" is coming out with physical retail versions for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. These new physical copy versions will also come with a few bonuses, as well, when they come out sometime in the spring of 2018.

"We're totally humbled by the community's reaction to SteamWorld Dig 2", Brjann Sigurgeirsson, CEO at game developer Image & Form, said in the announcement posted by publisher Rising Star Games on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Rising Star Games official website "SteamWorld Dig 2" is soon to be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 as a physical retail release.

"This latest SteamWorld adventure is a milestone, and we're naturally very proud of it. Many fans are now asking for a physical release, so it makes me very happy to be able to partner up with Rising Star Games for a boxed version," Sigurgeirsson explained, adding that the new release will also come with additional exclusive items.

"Steamworld Dig 2," the next iteration of the platformer adventure series that borrows elements from the "Metroid" and "Castlevania" franchises, will come out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this spring.

Fans who opted for the boxed editions will also get an exclusive double-sided poster with their purchase, featuring official art from the game. The physical copies will also come with a reversible inlay for the cases, and these will feature brand new artwork for "Steamworld Dig 2."

The game already launched on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch in September last year, as Nintendo Life points out. Since then, it has become a favorite for game critics, with the puzzle platforming title earning 88 on review aggregation site Metacritic from unanimously positive critic reviews.

"Steamworld Dig 2" is also available on Steam for the PC, and the game has received "Overwhelmingly Positive" overall reviews since it launched on Sep. 22, 2017. A specific release date for the physical versions of the game is expected to be announced on social media over the coming weeks.