'SteamWorld Dig' Will Hit the Nintendo Switch Next Month

(Photo: Image & Form) A screenshot from "SteamWorld Dig."

The much-loved platform action-adventure game "SteamWorld Dig" is officially headed to the Nintendo Switch.

"SteamWorld Dig" was first released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2013 and it quickly made its way to the PC later that year where it earned "very positive" reviews on Steam.

The game reached more platforms after being released the following year on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS Vita and Wii U. The Xbox One version — the most recent version the game — was made available in 2015.

The time has come for "SteamWorld Dig" to debut in a new platform — this time in the latest generation and most successful console yet from Nintendo, which was the game's original home. The title will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 1 for $9.99.

The news was first announced by Brjann Sigurgeirsson of Image and Form, which is the publisher of the game, in an episode of the eShop Action Committee podcast that will be released later this week.

The good news was then shared on Twitter by the publisher, referring to "SteamWorld Dig" as their "claim to fame" and their "wonderful pride and joy."

Yes it's TRUE! Rusty has dug his way up and will resurface on #NintendoSwitch. Our claim to fame, our wonderful pride and joy #SteamWorldDig is coming February 1! .99 / €9.99

Unsurprisingly, fans of the original form of the game are excited to return to old Western town Tumbleton to experience the fun and mayhem again on the Nintendo Switch.

The official description for "SteamWorld Dig" reads:

"SteamWorld Dig" is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below...

In "SteamWorld Dig," players will be able to explore Steampunk and Western-inspired world of steam-driven robots and underground where they can uncover "secrets, treasure, and terrors" as well as "remnants of human civilization, a degenerate race of dynamite-wielding troglodytes."