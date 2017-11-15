Stephen Amell Shows Support for Female Co-Stars, Crew Amidst EP's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Apart from "Supergirl" Melissa Benoist, who has affirmed her support for anyone who has ever fallen victim to unwanted sexual advances in the industry, "Arrow" Stephen Amell has also declared where he stands on this issue.

Through a Facebook Live video on Monday, Amell expressed support for female colleagues who have allegedly been victimized by executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. Following Variety's report, the exec has been suspended by Warner Bros. while an internal investigation is being conducted.

"Our biggest strength is working on it as a team," he said. "I think we can do this because we promote and champion a safe and progressive work environment. I told them this morning, and I tell you now -- and I meant it -- that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren't allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they're supposed to go to, and I'll stand right beside them, right behind them. I'll speak on their behalf if need be."

Variety divulged stories of inappropriate physical contact as well as of sexual harassment told by 15 women and four men who have worked with Kreisberg. Most of the women who came forward are either currently working or have previously worked with the showrunner on the aforementioned shows. All 19 victims who have spoken out did so under the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation from Warner Bros. and from other studios or companies who are associated with the dramas.

The male and female victims described similar sexual advances made by the exec, from touching people without consent to asking massages from staff members and even kissing them without their permission.

Kreisberg is a co-showrunner for The CW's DC-inspired shows: "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Arrow," and "Legends of Tomorrow."