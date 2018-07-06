Stephen and Ayesha Curry Have Another Reason to Love the Month of July

Wikimedia commons/Cyrus Saatsaz Featured in the image is basketball player Stephen Curry

July seems to be the best month for Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

Almost seven years after the couple got married on July 30, 2011, the Golden State Warriors point guard and the celebrity cook added another member in their family when their son Canon W. Jack was born on Monday, July 2.

Canon's arrival came just a few days before the birthdays of his older sisters. Eldest Riley Elizabeth will turn 6 on July 19, while Ryan Carson will be 3-years-old on July 10. This means that they have a lot to be thankful for this month.

The Currys are considered to be one of the most loved couples in the athletics industry. Compared to the cast members of the reality show "Basketball Wives," Ayesha does not need to get into a lot of drama to be able to keep their relationship intact.

Speaking with ABC News in 2016, Ayesha said that she does not like to consider herself as a basketball wife. "I like to say I'm just a young woman who happened to marry somebody that ended up playing basketball. And for him, I don't think he would identify himself as a basketball player. He's a young man of God placed in a great position doing what he loves, playing basketball," the 29-year-old TV personality stated.

Both Steph and Ayesha are known for excelling in their own fields. Steph just led the Warriors in their third NBA championship in four years and broke a lot of records since 2009, while Ayesha stars in her own Food Network show "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" and released her own cookware line. But according to an extensive report from E! News, the couple still prioritize their family first.

Ayesha also credited Steph's fatherhood skills in an interview with Parents, saying that he is not afraid to show his gentle side for their babies. "The thing I love about him is that he's not too cool for school. He'll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He'll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he's very patient, which is something I'm not. We balance each other out," Ayesha stated.

At the end of the month, the Currys will be celebrating their seventh year as husband and wife.