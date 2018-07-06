Stephen and Ayesha Curry Welcomes First Son Canon

Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their first baby boy this Monday, July 2. The new member of the Curry family, which they named Canon W. Jack Curry, is also the third child for the couple as he joins Riley and Ryan.

The five-time NBA All-Star, who not long ago has once again been one of the main factors in another Golden State Warriors Championship title, took to social media to share a photo of his new baby boy, as well as to let his followers know the name of their third child.

"On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless! Canon W. Jack Curry," he wrote in the caption that went with a photo of baby Canon.

Ayesha Curry, in turn, posted a photo of all their three children together. Riley Curry, who is about to turn 6 later this month, held the newborn in her arms as Ryan, herself about to turn 3 next week, looked on.

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," Ayesha wrote, adding that with baby Canon joining the family on Monday, July 2, it may have been earlier than they thought but it all worked out in the end as their family now grew to five.

Wikimedia commons/Cyrus Saatsaz Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The Currys announced that they were expecting their third baby just this February, a pregnancy that Ayesha admitted to have been more difficult compared to those of her first two daughters Riley and Ryan, according to ABC News.

With a name like Canon, NBA fans are already looking forward to his basketball career decades from now as the league's next premiere deadeye shooter like his father. "Stephen Curry has a son. His name is Canon. Clearly his destiny is to rake down his father as 3-point King," Twitter user Marcus Thompson predicted as early as Thursday, July 5.