Stephen Curry Injury Update: Trainer Says Sprain Issue Is Nothing Major, PG Won't Miss Playoffs

REUTERS / Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena.

Stephen Curry's personal trainer, Brandon Payne, recently assured fans that the point guard's sprained ankle was not a major injury and would not prevent him from joining the rest of the Golden State Warriors in time for the playoffs.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game, Payne said: "(I'm) not very concerned in terms of it being a major injury or something that is going to prevent him from playing in the playoffs or anything like that." He added that Curry's ankle injury were just "small little tweaks."

Curry's ankle got the best of him during their previous home game against the San Antonio Spurs last March 8. The five-time All-Star player was only able to play for over two minutes before limping off the court. Although the game became a very tight scuffle, it ended in the Warriors' favor, 110-107.

The worry coming from fans is understandable especially considering that Curry was later ruled out for their two road games against the Portland Trailblazers and Minnesota Timberwolves on March 9 and 11, respectively. Notably, the Warriors lost in both games. However, he is also not expected to play in the team's next four games.

Curry is currently averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game -- a contribution that is evidently missed by his team in their last two games. However, it is also important to note that apart from Curry, other Warriors are out on a slew of injuries including Andre Iguodala, Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw. This has obviously forced head coach Steve Kerr to implement some major rotation changes.

Meanwhile, Warriors playmaker Kevin Durant also said it was "weird" to play without Curry. After falling short against the Timberwolves, 103-109, Durant told ESPN: "It's weird not having Steph out there. And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we're missing a lot, and we're just kind of playing on the fly each possession."

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, March 14, at 10:30 p.m. EDT at the ORACLE Arena.