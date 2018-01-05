Stephen Dorff Joins Cast Of 'True Detective' Season 3

Wikimedia Commons / Gordon Correll Actor Stephen Dorff is now part of the cast of 'True Detective' season 3.

"The Power of One" star Stephen Dorff was tapped to join the cast of "True Detective" season 3.

The 44-year-old actor will reportedly portray the role of an Arkansas State Investigator Roland West, who reportedly spent his life and career predisposed by an unsolved crime for more than 30 years just like his partner Wayne Hays.

Previous reports revealed that lead character Wayne will be portrayed by "House of Cards" alum Mahershala Ali. They will also be joined by British actress Carmen Ejogo, who will portray the role of Arkansas schoolteacher Amelia Reardon.

According to Deadline, the third season of the detective crime drama anthology will reportedly focus on the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who also serves as the showrunner of the series, will also return as the scriptwriter of "True Crime" season 3 after relegating the task to Scott Lasser in season 2. He will also helm some of the upcoming episodes of the season alongside director Jeremy Saulnier.

HBO will bring back "True Detective" for season 3 after the lackluster performance of the anthology's second season in 2015. Because of the poor outcome of the show's ratings, former network president Michael Lombardo told The Frame that he was the one to blame because he rushed Pizzolatto to deliver a follow-up to the highly successful season 1 featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

"When we tell somebody to hit an air date as opposed to allowing the writing to find its own natural resting place, when it's ready when it's baked — we've failed. I think in this particular case, the first season of 'True Detective' was something that Nic Pizzolatto had been thinking about, gestating, for a long period of time. He's a soulful writer. And I take the blame. I became too much of a network executive at that point," HBO's ex-president stated.

The release details for "True Detective" season 3 remains under wraps at the moment.