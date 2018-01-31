Stephen Lang Says 'Avatar 2' Is Like the First Film 'on Steroids'

Facebook/Avatar Featured in the images is Stephen Lan, who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's "Avatar" films.

With production on "Avatar 2" already in full swing, details about the highly anticipated sequel are already starting to surface. Recently, original "Avatar" star Stephen Lang revealed that the sequel would be pretty much like the original film, only that most of it will take place underwater.

Back in August, Lang was confirmed to reprise his role as the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch in all the four "Avatar" sequels. Earlier this week while promoting his upcoming movie "Braven," the actor talked about the first sequel and revealed that they were already filming. While he refused to talk about the nitty-gritty, he teased that director James Cameron is going the extra mile when it comes to the technological aspects of the film.

"Well, in ways that are probably too numerous or too, kind of, complex or too subtle for me to even articulate right now. I mean, look it's no secret that we're doing a lot of underwater motion capture, which, in itself is groundbreaking, it just hasn't been done," said Lang.

Lang's revelation about Cameron should not come as a surprise for fans. Last year, Cameron himself revealed that one of the reasons the production on "Avatar 2" was delayed was because he was trying to perfect the underwater motion capture to make the underwater scenes look as realistic as possible.

Lang also went on to say that if there is one interesting thing about the "Avatar" sequel, it's the fact that it is like "Avatar" "on steroids." "It is in many ways reminiscent of 'Avatar,' but it's kind of Avatar on steroids," he said.

The first "Avatar" movie arrived in theaters in 2009 and was a certified box office hit. Its story centered on humans interacting with the Na'vi, the homegrown species dwelling on the moon Pandora.

"Avatar 2" is set for release on Dec. 18, 2020.