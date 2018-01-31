Stephen Lang Suggests 'Don't Breathe 2' Is Happening

Facebook/dontbreathemovie Promotional photo for "Don't Breathe"

"Don't Breathe 2" is happening, and there's a huge chance that "Avatar" star Stephen Lang is part of its cast. Earlier this week, the actor broke the news in an interview, saying that the creators of the original film plan on bringing his horrifying character back for the sequel.

When Lang was asked about "Don't Breathe" sequel, he responded, "Oh yeah, we're doing a sequel." Although there has been no official announcement yet for "Don't Breathe 2," Lang's statement seems to suggest that it's happening and that he's going to be involved in it.

Shortly after the first film hit theaters and raked in big at the box office back in 2016, rumors about a potential sequel swirled around. However, the people behind the hit horror flick have been quiet ever since, so fans of the first movie started to speculate that the sequel would no longer see the light of the day. Now, it looks like fans were right about the possibility of a second movie.

As of now, "Don't Breathe 2" does not have a plot synopsis yet and director Fede Alvarez seems to intentionally keep a tight lid on the details. The last time the director talked about a potential sequel, he revealed that they already had an idea for it which they're really excited about. "Right now, yeah, 'Don't Breathe 2' is something we definitely want to do. The challenge obviously is, we just don't want to do the same movie again, slap a '2' on it. We'll feel so embarrassed if we do that," he said.

Alvarez went on to add that they would not want to do a sequel just because they could. However, he confirmed that they already had an idea of what to do in the next installment to separate it from traditional sequels. "We got an idea that we're really excited about, and I won't tell you what it is because it will spoil the whole thing," he said.