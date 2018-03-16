Steve Harvey Reunites with Miss Universe 2015 After 2 Years

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus) Host Steve Harvey (L) speaks to the audience after Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (R) was crowned Miss Universe during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is the actual winner.

Steve Harvey and Ariadna Gutiérrez reunite on screen two years after the TV host mistakenly announced Miss Colombia as Miss Universe.

Harvey's flub is hands down the most infamous in the pageant. That night, he named Gutiérrez the Miss Universe before taking back the crown minutes later to correct that Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach was the real winner.

Although many would have thought that this caused an irreparable rift between the two, they revealed in a recent episode of "The Steve Harvey Show" that the complete opposite happened.

"Her family's really kind to me," he shared. "Her father was who I really wanted to be cool with... because anybody who do this to my daughter, I'm going to being looking for their ass a long time."

The two seemed at ease with each other for the interview and showed no lingering awkwardness after the incident. Gutiérrez confirmed this when she said that although it was a nightmare at that time, it ended up opening a lot of doors for her.

Last year, the 24-year-old beauty queen starred alongside Vin Diesel for "xXx: Return of Xander Cage." She has also since been able to launch her own sunglasses line. "It changed my life forever," she said of the incident.

Gutiérrez was also a part of the recently concluded "Celebrity Big Brother," a show that helped her gain more following in the United States.

Talking to Entertainment Online before entering CBS' Big Brother house, she said that everything "happens for a reason."

"To be wrongly crowned Miss Universe... I mean, it was horrible. It was devastating for me, but to take something awesome from that and... look at me now! I'm here!" she shared. "I mean, this is like a dream come true to be here and taking something precious and very good from something devastating, it's awesome."

Even though Gutiérrez did not win that show, she said she tried her best and "hopefully" there are more projects in store for her in Hollywood.