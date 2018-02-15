Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife Loses 60M Lawsuit Against Him

ABC Promotional image for the upcoming summer game show "Steve Harvey's Funderdome"

Steve Harvey's second ex-wife Mary Shackelford lost a $60 million lawsuit she filed against the TV host.

According to E! News, Shackelford sued Harvey for the life-altering divorce that they finalized in 2005 after about nine years of marriage.

According to court document, Shackelford sued the 61-year-old comedian for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, and "soul murder." The last is described in the law as "achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing."

Shackelford claims her life has never been the same since the highly publicized divorce, saying that she has become suicidal and highly dependent on medication.

The court documents furthered that all her "Mother's Days had been painful and empty" after she lost her son and had her business taken away from her.

When the lawsuit was filed, Harvey, through his lawyer Brandon R. Williams, vehemently denied the allegations. "The complaint is merit-less, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint," said Williams.

Her case was filed in court by a civil rights activist and not a lawyer. It was, however, filed at the wrong court. According to TMZ, the $60 million lawsuit was tossed out the window as it belonged in a court in Texas, where their divorce was handled.

Back in May, Shackelford posted a series of videos on YouTube, slamming her ex-husband for allegedly never giving her the divorce settlement after their breakup.

She said the TV personality owed her $50 million, and she wants him in jail for violating her civil rights. "I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion," she said.

In an interview with People back in 2016, Harvey admitted he married Shackelford for the wrong reasons. "I was tired of being alone. I have to own that," he said. "It was me, not her. But it was bad for a long time."