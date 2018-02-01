Steve Wozniak Says He Doesn't Believe Anything Elon Musk Or Tesla Says

REUTERS/TIM CHONG Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Inc., speaks on ''Innovation and Creativity in the 21st Century'' at a seminar in Singapore March 8, 2011.

It appears that Elon Musk and Tesla can now add Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to their long list of critics after he said he no longer believes the hype. "The Woz" recently offered a less-than-enthusiastic view of the electric automaker during his speech at the Nordic Business Forum in Stockholm.

"Now, I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says," Wozniak said saying that the company has a penchant for deflecting the blame for its mistakes. "All Tesla says is, 'It's beta, so we're not responsible — you have to be in control,'"

This is a surprising statement given that only a year ago, Wozniak insisted that Tesla, not Apple, would create the next tech moonshot. However, after the company's highly publicized production bottlenecks, it seems that the Apple co-founder's views of the automaker can be changed.

But while The Woz might not be too keen on the promises of Elon Musk and his company, he does have a soft spot for their products. That being said, he isn't a fan of Tesla's self-driving technology though.

"I love that car, but the trouble is Elon Musk is portrayed in a lot of movies with a lack of faith and trust," Wozniak said in an interview with Business Insider. "When a Tesla runs in any condition on a highway that is a little unusual — a cone in the middle of a lane — you have to move over," he said. "A dumb human or a smart human can easily do it, but the Tesla can't."

Wozniak then went on to say that every other car manufacturer in the world, Audi and BMW in particular, are actually ahead of Tesla in terms of self-driving technology. The company, he says, is overhyped, offering his praise to brands like Volvo and Audi instead.

Tesla has yet to comment on Wozniak's statements.