Steven Spielberg Eying 'Indiana Jones 5,' 'West Side Story' as His Next Projects?

Reuters/Fred Prouser Award-winning director Steven Spielberg might soon begin work on "Indiana Jones 5" with Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford.

With Steven Spielberg's "The Post" still playing in theaters and gaining international fame, the renowned filmmaker is reportedly already preparing for his next two directing gigs.

Sources have revealed that Spielberg is eyeing Disney's "Indiana Jones 5" and "West Side Story" as his next projects. Having been in the industry for years, Spielberg has a wide array of titles under his belt. His most recent project is the Oscar nominee "The Post." In the next few months, his "Ready Player One" is also set to arrive in theaters and is shaping up to be one of this year's most anticipated sci-fi adventure films. With "Ready Player One" just around the corner, fans of Spielberg are wondering what's next for the director.

Last weekend, Deadline reported that Spielberg already has a number of projects floating in the pipeline, but he particularly eyes the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones" and the new adaptation of "West Side Story."

"Indiana Jones 5" has been in development since 2015. Back then, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the project was already in the works and that "Jurassic Park's" David Koepp, who has worked with Spielberg on several projects, would pen its script. It was supposed to be released in the summer of 2019 but it now has a July 10, 2020 release date.

Meanwhile, "West Side Story" is currently being written by Spielberg's frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. Previously, Spielberg expressed his interest in making his own adaptation of the musical drama, describing it as "one of the greatest pieces of musical literature" of all time. The original film arrived in theaters in 1961 and was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

It remains to be seen how quickly Spielberg will move from one project to the next, but considering his history as a filmmaker, undertaking two projects at the same time is a piece of cake for Spielberg.