Steven Spielberg Plots 'Indiana Jones 5' and 'West Side Story' Remake as Next Projects

Steven Spielberg is plotting his next movie projects. After releasing his critically lauded film "The Post" and while preparing for the coming of "Ready Player One" in theaters, sources say that the famed director might do "Indiana Jones 5" and a remake of "West Side Story" next.

According to reports, Spielberg would like "Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt to be in the next "Indiana Jones" movie with Harrison Ford. "Indiana Jones 5" has a script that David Koepp ("Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull") prepared and Disney originally planned its release date for 2020.

Koepp stated that the studio, Spielberg and Ford are happy with the screenplay. But George Lucas, who collaborated with his good friend Spielberg in the previous "Indiana Jones" films, will not be involved in the fifth installment.

"In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford," the writer said. "Steven just finished shooting 'The Post.' If the stars align, hopefully, it'll be his next film."

Meanwhile, Spielberg long wanted to do a remake of the 1961 classic "West Side Story". Tony Kushner ("Munich") has been tapped to write the screenplay.

"'West Side Story' is one of my favorite Broadway musicals and one of the greatest pieces of musical literature," Spielberg remarked in 2014."[It's] one of the greatest scores and some of the greatest lyrics ever written for a musical, so let me just put it this way: it's on my mind."

It's possible Spielberg could do both films in succession. It would be similar to his work schedule in the 1990s, when he did "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List" one after the other.

Spielberg, however, also has another project to consider. He's been asked to do "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara." The movie's development, however, stalled when the director couldn't find the right young Jewish actor who's central to the story.