Steven Spielberg Supports Natalie Portman's Comment at Golden Globes 2018

Reuters/Agencja Gateza Steven Spielberg supports Natalie Portman's jab at the "all-male" nominees at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Natalie Portman gave the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a jab by emphasizing that there were "all-male" nominations made at the directing category at the 2018 Golden Globes, and director Spielberg supports her in addressing the elephant in the room.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Spielberg said that things have also started changing for the female directors.

"There's also a watershed happening right now, slowly, maybe not fast enough, for women directors," said Spielberg.

"I mean you have Patty Jenkins. We have some amazing women that have come forward, you know 'Mudbound' and 'Lady Bird,'" three-time Oscar winner Spielberg added. He also predicts that 2018 will name at least one female director as a winner at the Oscars.

"This is a pretty incredible year, and I think you'll be seeing some nominations. I'm predicting at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several," Spielberg shared.

Spielberg isn't the only one who supported Natalie at her jab at the all-male nominations. The winner of the directing category, Guillermo del Toro, said that he has no hard feelings about Natalie's comment and that it was actually "great."

Even though del Toro's reaction went viral because many think he was offended by Natalie, "The Shape of Water" director is giving her full support.

"She should say exactly what she feels. There is phenomenal work being done by female directors," del Toro told IndieWire, while also citing the same films Spielberg mentioned with the addition of "Wonder Woman."

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins was ecstatic over Natalie's comment. Natalie's "all-male" jab made Patty laugh and smile at the Golden Globes. Patty also took notice that films spearheaded by female directors are "being celebrated in every other way," but don't get nominated that often.