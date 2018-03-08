Stormy Daniels Reveals She Is Being Silenced By Donald Trump's Lawyer

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Stormy Daniels claims that US President Donald Trump's lawyer is threatening her to stay silent about her relationship with the president.

Stormy Daniels is reportedly being silenced by US President Donald Trump's lawyer.

It has been revealed that the lawyer is preventing the adult-film star from publicly disclosing her relationship with the president. Aside from the hush money of $130,000, Trump's lawyer also got a private restraining order.

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. Daniels claimed that the non-disclosure agreement she had with the president was invalid because Trump had never signed it.

The lawsuit Daniels filed on Tuesday revealed that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, intimidated Clifford by initiating a "bogus arbitration proceeding" against the star on Feb. 27. Cohen had gotten a temporary restraining order against Clifford which disallowed her to disclose "confidential information."

Cohen had sent the restraining order to Clifford's former lawyer, Keith Davidson, through email on Feb. 28. Meanwhile, Michael Avenatti, Clifford's current lawyer, revealed that Cohen warned Clifford about talking publicly about her relationship with Trump as this may subject her to damages.

"Earlier today, Mr. Cohen through his attorney, Mr. Rosen, further threatened my client in an effort to prevent her from telling the truth about what really happened," Avenatti said, told NBC News. "We do not take kindly to these threats, nor we will be intimidated."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the spokeswoman for the White House, said on Wednesday in a press briefing that the US President denied all the claims, including the alleged affair he had with Clifford more than ten years ago. According to Sanders, Trump also had no knowledge about Cohen paying Clifford $130,000.

The nondisclosure agreement named Clifford as "Peggy Peterson." Another individual involved in the agreement was named "David Dennison." Avenatti said "David Dennison" was a representation for Trump.

Clifford had signed the agreement and a side letter agreement on Oct. 28 in 2016. "David Dennison" did not sign either document.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, discloses that there was an intimate relationship between Clifford and Trump that lasted from 2006 to 2007. Cohen had previously said that Trump had denied all allegations.