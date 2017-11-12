'Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns' DLC Release Date: 'New Neighbors Pack' Hits North America

Expand | Collapse XSEED Games A screenshot from "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns"

Brand-new romance is brewing "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns," thanks to the latest downloadable content (DLC) called the "New Neighbors Pack."

The DLC adds the popular MC Stephanie and dapper dog-suited Woofio as the latest marriage candidates that players can pursue if they wish.

Apart from possible new loves, the "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" DLC will also add a set of brand-new friendship events for players to take part in as well as new clothes to flaunt including winter outfits, and gear for Lest and Frey from "Rune Factory 4."

The official description of "New Neighbors Pack" for "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" as provided by XSEED Games reads:

For those looking to cultivate their relationship with an existing partner, each of the 11 marriage candidates has received roughly 50 new lines of dialogue, and players can now raise a child with their favorite foxy guardian, Inari. These new romance options, along with new friendship events including a visit from the player's family and a tea party, additional winter outfits, and more await Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns fans looking to extend their harvest seasons.

This is the first DLC localized for "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" in the North America version of the game. Fans will remember that early this year, XSEED sought feedback from gamers in the region.

It turns out that they want to see and experience the content as well, resulting to the translated versions of the DLC. This is why "New Neighbors Pack" has found its way to North America.

The "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" DLC is now available on the Nintendo eShop for $7.99. There is also a new custom 3DS theme available on the 3DS Theme Shop priced at $1.99.

Apart from "New Neighbors Pack," "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" also received a separate free update that includes bug fixes and gameplay improvements.