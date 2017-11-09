'Stranger Things' Actors Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer Get Extra Close in Paris

(Photo: Facebook/StrangerThingsTV) Featured in the image are actors Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, who play Jonathan and Nancy in "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer recently went out on a romantic date in Paris.

The "Stranger Things" stars' romance continues to heat up as they were spotted strolling around the City of Lights Friday, according to reports. The rumored pair were all smiles while holding hands during their outing. Heaton wore an all-black ensemble, while Dyer complemented her co-star's outfit with a similar wool jacket and jumper.

The actors have yet to confirm their romance, but they have been fueling dating rumors for quite some time now. They have even been spotted holding hands multiple times since earlier this year.

Later in the evening, the "Shut In" actor and "I Believe in Unicorns" actress enjoyed a night out with their friends in the city. Dyer traded her casual threads for a mini dress, while Heaton wore a beige jacket.

News of the duo's romantic getaway comes two weeks after Heaton was refused entry to the United States due to traces of cocaine found in his person. Since the amount confiscated was for personal use, Heaton was reportedly sent back to the United Kingdom instead of being arrested in the United States. It remains unclear whether he will be able to return to the country for future projects.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has since confirmed the news, saying, "Foreign nationals may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession. CBP officers treat all international travellers with integrity, respect and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security."

Law enforcement also confirmed that the substance discovered from Heaton was indeed cocaine and the actor admitted to consuming the said drug.

"Stranger Things" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 on Netflix.