'Stranger Things' Couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Make Red Carpet Debut

(Photo: Facebook/StrangerThingsTV) Featured in the image are actors Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, who play Jonathan and Nancy in "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer has made their official red carpet debut as a couple.

Over the weekend, the "Stranger Things" sweethearts attended the 2017 Fashion Awards (in partnership with Swarovski) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. They traded their 80s garb for fashionable outfits as they hit the red carpet.

For the event, Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix hit — wore a maroon and black short-sleeved dress. She pulled her blonde locks into a high updo, giving her a classier look. Heaton — who portrays shy high schooler Jonathan Byers — sported a black shirt and black pants. He completed the look with a floral, mustard-colored jacket.

Fans love seeing Heaton and Dyer together, especially those who root for Jonathan and Nancy aka Jancy pairing on "Stranger Things." This is not the first time they were seen getting extra close on the red carpet, though.

Back in January, they arrived at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards together and also posed for photos. They have since been spotted on multiple occasions in public. They recently traveled to Paris where they were photographed packing on the PDA. The pair also attended the Burberry and Cara Delevingne Christmas Party together last week.

Heaton made headlines in October when he was denied entry to the United States after a "very small amount" of cocaine was found on his person when he arrived at LAX. The rising British star was sent back to the United Kingdom, which resulted in him missing out on the "Stranger Things" season 2 premiere.

"I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX," Heaton said in a statement at the time. "I'm sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show."

The third season of "Stranger Things" is expected to premiere next year on Netflix.