'Stranger Things' News, Release Date: Netflix Confirms Series Will Return for Season 3

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The cast of "Stranger Things" will be back for a third season on Netflix.

After keeping fans anxiously waiting for updates about the future of the series, Netflix has finally confirmed that "Stranger Things" will still return for a third season. The streaming network announced the renewal just a few weeks after season 2 wrapped.

Over the weekend, Netflix created a poll to ask fans if they should continue the thriller series or cancel it. It turned out that the poll was just to trick fans, as Netflix tweeted a few minutes later that the series would indeed be renewed for season 3. "FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening," read the tweet.

Netflix's renewal announcement shouldn't come as a surprise for fans, considering how the previous season ended. It can be recalled that in the season 2 finale, it was revealed that the Shadow Monster was not only alive but was also growing stronger. The entire season followed the youngsters in diverging storylines as this dark force took control of one of them.

In a previous interview, the Duffer brothers, who created "Stranger Things," revealed that they already had a story in mind for the next two seasons of the series. It goes without saying that if season 3 is received just as positively as the first two seasons, then the series might continue its run beyond four seasons.

This year, "Stranger Things" bagged five awards out of 18 nominations at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Prior to that, it also picked up an SAG Award for the "Best Drama Series" ensemble. Its wealth of awards only proves that the series is not just a hit among fans but among critics as well.

Details about season 3 are still few and far between, but it is expected to see the return of lead characters Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and more.

"Stranger Things" season 3 does not have a release date yet.