'Stranger Things' News: Series' Upcoming Season 3 to Have Eight Episodes

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV A promotional image for "Stranger Things" season 2. It is now confirmed that the series' upcoming third season will have a total of eight episodes.

While "Stranger Things" season 2 featured a total of nine episodes or one extra episode as compared to its premiere season, it has been recently revealed that it's upcoming third season will return to the original episode count. Despite this revelation, though, nothing is still known as to how its story will pan out, although it is likely for the series to feature another time jump.

To recall, it was no less than Matt Duffer who revealed in an interview last year that it is likely for the upcoming season of the Netflix series to feature another time-jump. According to the show's co-creator, while there is a desire to make the upcoming season pick up from where its season 2 left off, it will simply be impossible as the kids featured in the show are growing up fast. Hence, as the "Stranger Things" kids will have grown a year older by the time the series enters its production, Duffer hints of another one-year time jump in season 3.

"The audience is going to be able to watch these kids come of age every year. The closest example is 'Harry Potter.' Watching those kids and actors grow up in front of the camera was, to me, very powerful. I mean, I wasn't a kid when I experienced that, and I can only imagine if you were a kid and you were their age, it would have been even more powerful. That's what I'm excited about. It's a long way of saying that yeah, we're going to do a time jump," Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Apart from the number of episodes and the series featuring a time jump, it is also confirmed that Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink will return for the next season as they reprise their respective roles.

Netflix has yet to attach a release date for "Stranger Things" season 2 although the series is expected to enter production this April.