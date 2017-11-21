'Stranger Things' News: Showrunner Reveals Kali a.k.a. Eight Might Return in Season 3

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional poster for "Stranger Things" season 3.

If there is one character from "Stranger Things 2" whose storyline was never given a proper closure, it's Kali a.k.a. Eight (Linnea Bethelsen). New reports, however, suggest that the series may bring back the character should it be renewed for a third season.

In season 2, Kali was introduced in the episode titled "Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister," while everyone in the town of Hawkins was busy trying to take down the Demogorgons. In the said episode, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) tried to track down the girl from her mother's memories, and the result was an episode that digressed from the main storyline.

Although Kali's storyline caused the series to deviate from the main plot a bit, the mystery surrounding her character added more interest to the series. After she was introduced, it was later on revealed that she was once incarcerated at Hawkins Laboratory with Eleven, developing the unique ability to make up illusions in the minds of people. Unlike Eleven, however, she used this ability for revenge and not to save the world.

Since Kali disappeared from the series, fans have been wondering if they will ever see her again. The last time they saw her, she was running away from the police with Eleven letting her flee, thinking that it was time for her to get back home.

At the recent Vulture Festival LA, "Stranger Things" co-creator Matt Duffer revealed that they're actually planning for Kali's return in the series. "It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve Kali's storyline. I would say chances are very high she comes back," said Duffer.

"We are in very early days on season 3 and we're still figuring it out," he added. But, since there is no official announcement yet regarding season 3, the showrunner jokingly said, "That's not official, that wasn't an official announcement. We're just working on it, just for our own amusement, for fun!"