'Stranger Things' Season 3 Cast News: Netflix Adds Characters Both Old And New To Roster

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Promotional image for 'Stranger Things'

The cast of "Stranger Things" season 3 is getting bigger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming third season of the Netflix original series will see the addition of a new face, as well as the return of a familiar one.

Maya Thurman-Hawke has been tapped to portray Robin, "an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful." Out to seek excitement away from her boring job, Robin will find herself getting just that when she learns of a dark secret in the small town of Hawkins.

Nothing about that dark secret is currently known, though it can be assumed that it has something to do with the Upside Down.

Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing more of Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister, Erica, as Priah Ferguson has been announced to return in a recurring capacity. Erica will face a grave and surprising new threat in the third season. She will also have with her "an army of friends," though it is unclear whether they will be involved much in the fight against the threat.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether Linnea Berthelsen will return to reprise her role as Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) sister, Kali. However, co-creator Matt Duffer said last year that "chances are very high she comes back," especially since her storyline was left open-ended.

It can be recalled that the second season of "Stranger Things" closed on a relatively happy note, with the kids going to a school dance and even sharing some first kisses. And, while they had seemingly closed the gate to the Upside Down, the final scene made it painfully clear that the Mind Flayer remains a dangerous enemy.

Apart from the threat of the Mind Flayer, the Duffer brothers previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they deliberately ended season 2 in such a way that would let them experiment more when it comes to the story of the next cycle.

"Last year, we had a lot of little cliff-hangers at the end of the season," they said. "We didn't want to do that again. We didn't want to box ourselves in for season three. We wanted to be able to start season three on a very clean slate."

"Stranger Things" season 3 does not have a release date yet, though it is believed that it will arrive sometime in 2019.