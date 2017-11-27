'Stranger Things' Season 3 Cast News: One Star Wants Bigger Role, More Scenes

There's a new fan favorite on "Stranger Things" whom viewers met in the second season. Lucas Sinclair's younger sister, Erica, endeared herself to fans despite appearing in a few short scenes only.

Priah Ferguson, the star playing the character, has high hopes that Erica will get a bigger role in "Stranger Things" season 3. She's open to doing more scenes and perhaps battle a Demogorgon, too.

Ferguson told Teen Vogue that she wants her character to do more than just snoop at her TV brother's room. She wants Erica to team up with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mad Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and his friends, and then go after the monster villains.

Ferguson revealed she knew coming into the show that fans will like Erica because of how the Duffer brothers wrote her character. What she did not expect, however, was the massive acceptance from "Stranger Things" fans.

"'Oh, she's an icon. She's one of the best characters,'" Ferguson shared the feedback from people who have seen her in "Stranger Things" season 2. "I was not expecting all of that, but it's amazing."

The 11-year-old child actress might just get her wish for a bigger exposure next season. Matt Duffer told Vulture that Erica will likely have an expanded role in "Stranger Things" season 3. They already found ways to include her as often as possible in season 2 because Ferguson always delivered in her scenes.

There's still no official word on when filming for "Stranger Things" season 3 begins. Last season kicked off production in early November. With no activity from the cast and crew for now, however, it could mean that the show's target date for next season's release might be pushed back as well.

The Duffer brothers appear to be in no rush to get back to the set. After all, they want another time jump for season 3, with the child actors growing in age just a little bit.

Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers can still watch "Stranger Things" season 1 and 2 on the platform. The show has a total of 17 episodes.