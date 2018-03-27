Facebook/StrangerThingsTV The cast of "Stranger Things"

Fans of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) who are worried about his fate in "Stranger Things" season 3 can now breathe easy.

In a recent interview, executive producer Shawn Levy assured that the man with the best hair in all of Hawkins, Indiana will remain untouched from the sneaking tendrils of the Upside Down.

In fact, he went so far as to say that Steve will not be going anywhere anytime soon and will pretty much be part of the Upside Down madness for as long as possible. "Honestly, the day Steve Harrington dies is the day I walk off this show," Levy told TV Line.

"I just can't live in a world without Steve Harrington. And I think a lot of us feel that way," he went on to say. To assure fans for the last time, he reiterated that Steve is "safe — at least for now," joking about being as brooding as he could about it.

Over at the "Stranger Things" panel at Paleyfest, where he was joined by the cast to tease the highly-anticipated season 3, Levy confirmed that Steve will not only be very much alive, fans will also see a whole lot of him this season. But this is not just any Steve.

Levy is talking about Dad Steve, who fans instantly fell in love with and made tons of memes out of last season when he was left to stay with the youngsters as the others find a way to save Will (Noah Schnapp).

"We'll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season 3, and I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic. I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve," the EP told the crowd.

Start your new year right. A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:41am PST

"Stanger Things" season 3 will get some inspiration from the 1985 science fiction classic "Back to the Future." Last season, there was a lot of "Ghostbusters" going on among many other references that the Duffer brothers like to pepper all over the show.

Also, by the end of the second season, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) are reunited while Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) became official.

"Stranger Things" season 3 will catch up with these two pairings, and Levy confirmed that they will be couples and that their relationships are "going strong."

"But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability," the EP continued.

It looks like "Stranger Things" season 3 will establish what Max really was to Mike, so it looks things between her and Eleven may finally become friendlier than the first time they met.

"Stranger Things" season 3 will feature a new character Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke), whose mundane life is turned literally upside down when she learns about the secrets that that lurk beneath Hawkins. Lucas' sister Erica (Priah Ferguson), who easily stole the show last season in her second-long appearances in a couple of episodes, has been promoted to series regular.

Production for "Stranger Things" will begin this month.