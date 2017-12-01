'Stranger Things' Season 3: Creators Eyeing Four Seasons Before Closing Out The Series

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV The "Stranger Things" season 3 cast has not yet started filming.

It's only been a month since the second season of "Stranger Things" finished airing on Netflix but people are already clamoring for a season 3, and who can blame them? After all, the show pegged a whopping four million views per episode during the first weekend which is a small testament to its popularity.

Fortunately, a third season is already in the works which means fans won't wait too long to get their next fix, hopefully. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently talked about the future of the show revealing that season 3 will not be the end of it.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross said. "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

Netflix has yet to announce when the hit sci-fi series will return although signs point to an early 2019 release. "Stranger Things" Season 2 arrived 15 months after the first season, and the brothers were able to release it just before Halloween.

While they could still aim for an October 2018 release date, the fact that Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) are fast becoming Hollywood stars, their schedules would also need to be taken into consideration along with Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Jim). This could mean that the third season could take longer especially if they decide to add another episode as they did with season 2.

For now, at least, it should be enough to know that season 3 is in the works. That being said, filming has yet to begin on the upcoming season but it's likely that Priah Ferguson's character Erica Sinclair will return along with Linnea Berthelsen's character Kali.

"Stranger Things" season 2 is currently available on Netflix.