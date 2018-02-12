'Stranger Things' Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in Stranger Things.

The third season of "Stranger Things" will be one episode less than the show's second installment.

TVLine reported that the Netflix's 80's-inspired sci-fi web series will return to its eight-episode offering just like its first season. This means that it will not be as long as season 2 which had a total of nine episodes.

Details about the plot of "Stranger Things" season 3 remains under wraps, but the report revealed that the production will begin sometime in April.

Trouble will still remain to be a part of the plot, based on the final scene in season 2 where the Mind Flayer was seen hovering over the school even after everyone saw that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) managed to kill it. Series co-creator Ross Duffer talked to The Hollywood Reporter to explain the scene, saying that it the final moments of season 2 will pave the story for the upcoming season.

"They've shut the door on the Mind Flayer, but not only is it still there in the Upside Down, it's very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven," Duffer stated. "It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now, it knows that she's out there. We wanted to end on a little bit of an ominous note on that level."

On the other hand, series co-creator Matt Duffer hinted that the third installment of the critically acclaimed series will feature another time jump to make way for the growth of the young actors who will be a year older when they start filming the new episodes. "You can't start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show. It forces the show to evolve and change, because the kids are changing," he also said.

Netflix is expected to drop the episodes of "Stranger Things" season 3 later this year, but cast member David Harbour claimed that the show might return in 2019.