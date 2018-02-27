'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Are These Characters Arriving To Hawkins Next Season?

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Promo image for 'Stranger Things'

New characters might be coming to Hawkins in "Stranger Things" season 3.

A source reportedly told The Hashtag Show that three new characters will be introduced in the new installment of Netflix's critically-acclaimed sci-fi web series.

The source revealed that one of the new characters will be named Mayor Larry Kline, who is described as a classic slick politician from the 1980s. The mayor will also be viewed as pathetic and self-serving. According to the source, the producers of the show are looking for a male actor between the ages of 40 to 60 to fill the role.

The second new character will be called Bruce, who is described as a chauvinist, overweight news reporter who has a morally compromised character.

Finally, the third character will be a sweet, elder member of the neighborhood named Patricia Brown. The producers reportedly looking for a lady in her 70s who will devote her time taking care of her garden plants and giving advice to the kids in their neighborhood. But since the show is filled with a lot of mysteries, it will not be a surprise if Patricia will have a connection with the world of the Upside Down.

Slash Film speculated that the description of the new characters teases what fans can look forward to in "Stranger Things" season 3. With the introduction of the town's mayor, it can be assumed that the supernatural encounters in Hawkins, Indiana will be getting worse. But it seems like his selfish persona will not do anything good for the town.

On the other hand, Bruce is speculated to be a rival for private investigator Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). He might be opposing all the findings that Brett and the Hawkins teens Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) learned about the Hawkins National Laboratory which they sent to Chicago Sun-Times in season 2.

The Duffer Brothers and Netflix have yet to confirm if the casting report is valid.