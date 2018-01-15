(Photo: Facebook/StrangerThingsTV) "Stranger Things" premiered season strong with almost 16 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Filming for "Stranger Things" season 3 may have already begun.

It's no secret that cast members Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton — who play love interests Nany Wheeler and Jonathan Byers — are also dating in real life. The pair has been spotted in multiple occasions together and they are also not shy about flaunting their relationship on social media.

On her 21st birthday yesterday, Dyer was greeted by her beau in an Instagram post with the caption: "Happy 21st birthday! @nattyiceofficial I hope it's a great one and I'm stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it's gonna be great. P.S - Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight x."

While the post was met with positive comments from fans gushing about their romance, many have also wondered if Heaton was referring to "Stranger Things" as the "new series" they are working on.

As reports point out, the rest of the cast's social media handles have not yet mentioned about returning to set. However, a major clue in Heaton's post was "Piedmont Park." The sci-fi drama films in and nearby Atlanta, GA, which is also where Piedmont Park is located. This might mean filming for season 3 of the series have already begun.

David Harbour recently hinted that filming may not start until this spring. "I've heard rumors that it's supposed to be March or April, but I don't have a confirmation," he revealed to Collider. He also mentioned that the Duffer Brothers may need more time for season 3, which could push its release date as far as 2019.

"Stranger Things" 3 is expected to premiere later this year or in 2019 on Netflix. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by the streaming service.