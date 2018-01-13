'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Filming for Third Installment May Begin This Spring

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) The cast of "Stranger Things" will be back for a third season on Netflix.

"Stranger Things" may start filming for season 3 soon.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the sci-fi drama, but fans might be getting an idea on when production will begin. Cast member David Harbour recently caught up with Collider and he talked about when cameras may start rolling again.

"I've heard rumors that it's supposed to be March or April, but I don't have a confirmation," he said.

At this point, it's no secret that the Duffer Brothers and everyone else involved with "Stranger Things" expect the drama to span four to five seasons in total. There will certainly be no problem getting the third installment out, but what fans don't know yet is where the show will go next.

As Harbour mentioned during the interview, viewers have yet to learn everything about his character, Chief Hopper, which could mean the series will dig deeper into his arc.

"Stranger Things" was picked up for a third run in December last year. However, Harbour previously suggested that the 80s-set prorgram may not return until 2019.

"I mean, one of the things that's annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them," he explained following the show's renewal. "Like, you probably won't get [season three] until sometime in 2019."

While there will likely be a long wait for season 3, Harbour did say it will all be worth it once viewes see the end result of their work. He also pointed out the dedication and effort being put by writers, who "just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day."

Based on the previous releases, "Stranger Things" season 3 is expected to premiere later this year on Netflix. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by the streaming platform.