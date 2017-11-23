'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Kali Will Likely Return, According to the Duffer Brothers

(Photo: Facebook/StrangerThingsTV) "Stranger Things" premiered season strong with almost 16 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) lost sister will likely return on "Stranger Things" season 3.

Linnea Berthelsen garnered a lot of praise for her electrifying performance on the Netflix drama as Kali aka Eight. Since she only appeared on two episodes last season, many are wondering if the series will bring the mysterious character back and explore more of her story.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and they offered a clue on Kali's fate in the next installment. "It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve [her] storyline," Matt said. "I would say chances are very high she comes back.

In the previous season, there was still some unfinished business between Kali and Eleven. They parted ways while trying to escape from the police because Eleven wanted to help her friends back in Hawkins. Kali knows where Eleven lives, so she could pay her a visit if she ever needs Eleven's help with tracking down her targets.

It is worth noting though, that Netflix has not actually renewed the sci-fi series for a third run. The Duffer brothers shared that this year, they are still in the process of "working on it, just for our own amusement — for fun" while waiting for the green light from the streaming service's higher-ups.

Many believe a cancellation is highly unlikely considering how "Stranger Things" performed this season. According to Nielsen, over 15.8 million viewers watched the season 2 premiere during its first three days (beginning Oct. 27). This puts the show on par with the latest Live+3 DVR numbers from AMC's "The Walking Dead."

Nielsen is only monitoring media consumption through TV sets, which means computers, Palm Pilots or iPads are not yet included in the whopping tally.

The third season of "Stranger Things" is expected to premiere next year on Netflix.